Ten years ago ... Holiday fun at Mareham le Fen (IN PICTURES)

Heavy downpours had stopped outdoor summer fun 10 years ago, but there was still plenty to do in Mareham le Fen’s village hall.

Youngsters turned out for holiday activities including crafts, games, and sports.

Jessica Holland, seven, Laura Elvin, 10, and Ben Holland, five, gets hands-on with some arts and crafts.

Can you spot a familiar face?

Brandon Johnswait, seven, Kane Partridge, eight, Joseph Hazelwood, six, and Leo Johnswait, five, enjoy games with a parachute.