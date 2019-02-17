Ten years ago ... IN PICTURES: Boston hit by snow twice in one week

Boston was hit by two bouts of snowfall in one week 10 years ago.

Early morning snowfall on Thursday, February 5, caused widespread disruption in the borough, following on from wintry weather on the Monday.

Boston's War Memorial 10 years ago.

Despite the county’s gritters working around the clock, heavy snowfall from 6.30am caused fresh headaches for schools and businesses.

A police escort even had to be called in to help gritters through rush hour traffic to re-open the worst-hit roads.

Boston weatherman Albert Kirkham recorded an inch-and-aquarter of snow at 9am.

Unlike the previous Monday, however, the snow gave way to sleet and then rain by the afternoon, but for the borough, the damage had already been done.

A snow-capped Boston Stump.

Some 33 schools and colleges were forced to close, while bus operators Brylaine cancelled its morning services.

Boston Borough Council suspended the collection of recycling, and all mobile libraries and Dial-a-Ride buses were called off the road.

Lincolnshire Police, meanwhile, were forced to make an unusual appeal. It called on members of the public to stop building snow walls in the road, after receiving reports on such handmade roadblocks in Boston Road, Gosberton, as well others in Grantham, Spalding, and Deeping St James.

Matthew Flinders in Donington's Market Place.