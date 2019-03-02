Ten years ago ... IN PICTURES: Circus-themed fun day for Butterwick Cubs and Beavers

Butterwick Cubs and Beavers 10 years ago.
Butterwick Cubs and Beavers held a circus-themed fun day 10 years ago.

The event raised £38 to help finance upcoming jamborees.

Throwing hoops 10 years ago.

Activities included juggling and clown hat-making.

Butterwick Cubs and Beavers wearing clown hats they had just made 10 years ago.

