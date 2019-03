From football and basketball to cheerleading and dance, youngsters enjoyed a wide range of activities during the February half-term of 2009.

The fun formed part of Boston Mayflower’s regular Get Out Get Involved play scheme

Boston Mayflower staff with children and Karen Crossley (front), from Gee Bees Dance School.

About 75 people attended the first event, held at The Giles School, in Old Leake, pictured here.

A surf simulator was part of the fun 10 years ago.

Youngsters with Ann Stott, from Tales and Tunes.