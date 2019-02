Hovercraft construction, cooking, and gaming were on the cards during half-term for members of Spilsby Youth Centre 10 years ago.

Attending a Go For It day at Alford Youth Club, members enjoyed a variety of activities to keep them occupied.

The funk bus returned, with computer facilities, while crafty youngsters built hovercrafts and ski boats.

Cooking, karaoke, pool and table tennis were also on the list of fun things going on during the day.