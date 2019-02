Hawthorn Tree Primary School youngsters were set to represent the Boston area in the district Sportshall championships 10 years ago after being crowned local champions.

At the end of the previous year, local schools competed in heats at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

From there, six schools qualified for the grand final, and six qualified for the plate final.

Hawthorn Tree won the grand final while Gosberton Clough and Risegate were winners of the plate final.