Ten years ago ... Learning goes bananas at Kirton school

Kirton Middlecott School, 10 years ago.
Here we see a group of youngsters at Middlecott School, Kirton, 10 years ago.

The children had been given five bananas and asked to come up with as many different ways to promote Fairtrade Fortnight as possible.

Overall winners (from left) Laura Mainwaring, Richard Ford, and Gemma Osbourne.

Do you recognise a familiar face?