TEN YEARS AGO: More than 100 march for Boston’s training pool

More than 100 protestors marched through the centre of Boston 10 years ago in a bid to have the town’s training pool re-opened.

The group made their way from the park gates at Wide Bargate through to the Municipal Buildings in West Street where it presented a petition of almost 10,000 signatures to Boston borough councillor Peter Bedford.

Olympic swimmer Melanie Marshall, who trained at the pool as a youngster, gave her support to the campaign by leading the way.

“It was an excellent turnout,” said Save Boston Training Pool Committee member Nick French.“It shows the strength in the town’s opposition to closing the pool.”

The training pool was closed on June 1 of that year by the borough council.

Although £2.2 million had been earmarked to refurbish the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex, the adjacent training pool was said to be too expensive to run.

However, since making the decision the authority had said it is willing to review the situation.