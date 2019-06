Here we see a couple of scenes from New Leake Primary School’s summer fair of 2009.

The event was held to raise funds for new ICT equipment.

Pictured (from left) singers Lily Rose Smith, Courtney Sen, Claudia Charlton, Charlie Smith, Daisy Davison and Matthew Teague.

It was the first summer fair the school had held in about 10 years.

“We were very pleased with the turn out – it was a lovely day,” said acting headteacher Jane Whant.