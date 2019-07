A new event was added to New Leake Primary School’s sports day 10 years ago – the 100m dash inside!

The fun had to be abandoned after the rain came down forcing everyone inside, but the school remained determined to complete the races – when the ground dried up.

Teacher Lindsay Parr gives Harvey Stedman (left) and Niamh Casey a few tips in the bean bag race.

However, pupils did manage to complete a few of the traditional sports day events, as pictured here.

Marley Seal (left) and Finley Whitaker throwing bean bags.

Head Girl Claudia Charlton.