Ten years ago ... NHS Wenches triumph in wheelbarrow fundraiser (IN PICTURES)

A Boston tradition was revived 10 years ago to raise funds for charity.

Six teams raced wheelbarrows from the town’s Central Park in aid of the Pilgrim Heart and Lung Fund in a competition organised by The Rotary Club of Boston.

The St Trinians team enjoy a lesson on raising money for charity. Pictured, from left, is Frances Bradish, Vic Firth, Gemma Walker and Margaret Walker.

The Mayor of Boston, Coun Maureen Dennis, and Mayoress Mary Wright placed the competitors under starter’s orders before teams raced for a small drink in the Indian Queen, The Still, The Stump and Candle, the King’s Head, Goodbarns Yard, The White Hart, and The Prospect.

The NHS Wenches were first over the finishing line in a time of 15 minutes 51 seconds, while the team from the King’s Head were crowned best dressed.

The Still team, from left, Debbie Watts, Matthew Scott, Beverley Jenkins, and Daisy Taylor (front).