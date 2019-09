Here we see members of Skegness Cricket Club’s junior team 10 years ago during a presentation night at the Wainfleet Road clubhouse.

Pictured are (from left, back) are U13 manager Marina Jackson, Rebecca Millburn Snell and Philip Snell from sponsors P and R Decorator Centre, U13 captain Curtis Jackson, junior co-ordinator Mark Elsom and Kirsty McLean, (front) Ricky McLean, Corran Pendrigh, Connor Chapman, Ellis Balding, and Cameron Stevenson.