Ten years ago ... Pupils impress with commemorative hoodies

Enterprising pupils from Boston Grammar School had been enjoying success with their plan to commemorate the end of school 10 years ago.

The group had designed and made hoodies for those about to finish school as part of a Young Enterprise project, trading under the name Ambience,

The hoodies came in a range of colours and had the name of each Year 13 student on the back to make the year 09.

After coming second in the Boston and South Holland heat of the competition, the group attended the Lincolnshire and Rutland County Final Young Enterprise Innovation Awards.

There they were presented with the Excellence in Health and Safety award by Neil Donegan from the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.