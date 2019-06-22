Ten years ago ... Pupils welcome Bob the dog as part of heroes week

Pictured (from left) Nathan Browning with his dog Bob, June Sponcer, Hearing Dogs for the Deaf volunteer, Emma Henry, Finley Whitaker, Harry Edwards, Lily Rose Smith, and Dempsey Davison.
Pupils from New Leake Primary School found out about the vital work carried out by the charity Hearing Dogs for the Deaf 10 years ago.

They had a visit from Nathan Browning with his dog, Bob, and June Spouncer from the charity as part of a week-long progamme about heroes.

Other activities at the school during the heroes week included a visit from the Rev Sullivan who spoke about Mother Teresa and a presentation from the Red Cross.

To top it all off, pupils dressed up as their favourite heroes for a day.