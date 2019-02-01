Ten years ago ... Really wild showcase of arts at Wyberton school

Children at Wyberton Primary School were going wild 10 years ago.

The youngsters took part in an expressive arts week with the theme of endangered animals.

Year Six, Five, and Four children with their artwork.

Parents and children took part in daily workshops led by a local artist, learning how to make their own felt and using this to make 3D animal masks.

Over the course of the week the children were given an animal to study and, using many different art techniques, were asked to produce pictures in different media.

The week ended with the whole school spending the afternoon producing a piece of art to be entered into a national art competition called Pavement Art.