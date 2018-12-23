Ten years ago ... Riders hold first-ever Christmas Toy Run

The Boston Motorcycle Riders Association organised the area’s first-ever Christmas Toy Run 10 years ago.

About 20 bikes, laden with presents for Pilgrim Hospital’s children’s ward, set off from Suzy’s Café on the A17 with Santa’s helpers Paul Facey and Sandra Thacker hitching a ride to help out.

Riders from the Harley Davidson Riders Club of Great Britain, the Institute of Advanced Motorists, the Poachers and the Wolds Bikers also turned out.

Each rider brought a present with additional donations from Asda, The Bodyshop and The Works and the Boston Motorcycle Riders Association.