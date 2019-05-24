Ten years ago ... Rise of the robots at Boston nursery

A Boston nursery held its first-ever robot week 10 years ago.

Children at Boston Nursery School, in Church Lane, took part in a variety of robot-themed activities during the week, including: robot building, robot walking, dressing like a robot, and a Dalek day – in which children were encouraged to bring in their Doctor Who toys.

Another scene from the robot week.

Headteacher Heather Steed said: “It has gone down really well,” she said. “The children have been really excited all week about it. The whole theme has really inspired them.”