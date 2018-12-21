Ten years ago ... School celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Boston West Primary School was celebrating the findings of a recent Ofsted inspection 10 years ago.

Headteacher Mike Schofield was delighted with the report which graded the Sussex Avenue school as ‘good’ overall.

However, there was an ‘outstanding’ rating for pupils’ personal development.

“The outstanding grade for personal development and wellbeing was particularly pleasing,” said Mr Schofield. “There’s a phrase that really stands out for me: ‘They feel very safe and secure in school, because they have absolute trust in the staff ’. They could have said nothing else and I would have been happy.”