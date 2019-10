Something was going bump in the night in Donington 10 years ago.

There had been ghosts and ghouls galore as youngsters got themselves in the mood for Halloween with a film night and disco organised by Flinders Founders.

They sat down to watch Monsters Vs Aliens at Donington Community Centre before lining up for a fancy dress competition to see who had the scariest outfit.

On the night there was also a raffle, face painting and refreshments.