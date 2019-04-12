Ten years ago ... St Bede’s pupils wow at Rock Challenge competition

Pupils from St Bede’s Catholic Science College, in Boston, wowed crowds during local heats of the Rock Challenge, in Skegness, 10 years ago.

Competing against other schools, children performed a piece of dramatic dance named Bede’s Expects Respect.

Youngsters scooped five awards and a place in the northern regional finals at the event.

The group’s accolades were: best set design and staging, best drama skills, best sound track, best stage crew, and the performers choice award – voted for by the schools taking part.