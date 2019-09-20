Ten years ago ... Thousands turn out for Boston Community Showcase

More than 8,500 people took a stroll through the gates of Boston’s Central Park for the Boston Community Showcase 10 years ago.

The event, which featured a wide range of community and voluntary organisations from the area, food and entertainment, began with a procession from the Market Place through to Central Park.

The procession through the town.

In the park, there were almost 100 different groups represented in the main tent alone. One of the organisers, Boston Mayflower’s Nathan Black, said: “More than 8,500 people attended throughout the day of the showcase, which beat last year’s record of around 6,000. “The event continues to go from strength-to-strength and we think we did a good job of helping to highlight the activities and assistance local organisations can provide to people in the area.”