A village school near Boston was celebrating 10 years ago after being judged as ‘good and improving’ by the Government’s education watchdog.

Sibsey Free Primary School has received an overall grade of ‘good’ – the second highest of four possible grades – in its latest Ofsted inspection.

The Old Main Road school was also rated ‘outstanding’ in two areas, for its ‘care, guidance, and support’ and children’s ‘personal development and wellbeing’.