Here we see pupils at Boston’s St Nicholas CofE Primary School in the company of a special guest 10 years ago.

Children at the Woad Farm Road school were given ‘paws’ for thought when Wilbur the Road Safety Bear dropped in to pay them a visit.

Rather than zebra crossing or pelican crossings, pupils learned all about bear crossings as Wilbur taught them the safe ways to get from one side of the road to another.