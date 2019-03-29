Ten years ago ... Young villagers secure £16.5k for play area

Youngsters in New Bolingbroke had a play area at last, 10 years ago, after securing funding of £16,500 – almost four times what they asked for.

Seven enterprising teenagers from the village, aged from 12-18, applied for support from the Youth Opportunity Fund.

The group kept to the cheaper end of the market and bid for £4,200 to fund the play area.

Working with Bolingbroke Parish Council, Lincolnshire County Council and its REAL Bus Project, the teens actually secured £16,500.

“They couldn’t believe it,” said Val Turner, 49, youth support worker for the REAL Bus Project, who supported the group through the application process over several months. “I don’t think anyone could believe it.”