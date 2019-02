When Tales from the Jungle Book took centre stage at Boston’s Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre 10 years ago, members of the audience were given a chance to meet some of the stars.

The show, adapted from the book written by Rudyard Kipling, was presented by Blue Star Productions.

Blackfriars Theatre and Art Centre 10 years ago.

Can you spot yourself or a friend among the photos?

Blackfriars Theatre and Art Centre 10 years ago.