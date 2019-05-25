Ten years ago ... Youngsters prepare for summer show

Here we see members of Boston’s Children Theatre 10 years ago.

The group was in rehearsals for its summer production of Holka Polka.

Pictured, from left, Molly Harrison, 10, Megan Beaumont, nine, Oliver Verrall, 10, and Caoimhe Atkin-Palmer, 11.

Sessions took place at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Spain Lane.