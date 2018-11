A presentation evening was held at Leverton Leisure Centre 10 years ago for all those who took part in that year’s Boston to Skegness Seabank Marathon.

There were some 448 runners and walkers at the start of the 31st Seabank Marathon and 408 managed to finish.

The Mayor of Boston, Coun Peter Bedford and his wife Mayoress Zita were on hand to present trophies to (from left) Alex Heatherington, first woman to finish, Dale Houghton, most money raised by an individual, and Simon Gregory, first place. They were joined by Sue Kirk, chairman of the Seabank Marathon Committee.

