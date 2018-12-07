Ten years since ... Boston pupils receive lesson in community life

Children at a Boston primary school had been learning important lessons about their neighbourhood 10 years ago.

Youngsters in Year Four at St Thomas’ Primary School were the latest to take part in the Our Community programme masterminded by Young Enterprise in a bid to raise aspirations among children.

Police Community Support Officers from Boston’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams had been delivering the programme by exploring how a community works and identifying the area’s key issues and organisations.

The scheme was designed to encourage participants to take pride in their community.