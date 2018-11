Here we see two photographs from the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in Boston 10 years ago.

Boston College (above) held a number of events, organised by the cadet nurses and beauty students, in support of the Macmillan Cancer Support fundraiser.

Oldrids Downtown, 10 years ago.

Among the others that also taking part in the town were the Alliance & Leicester, Oldrids, Oldrids Downtown (below), and the Geoff Moulder Leisure Pool.