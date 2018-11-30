Ten years since ... Multicultural Boston school claims International School Award

A Boston school was celebrating 10 years ago after receiving a national award for its international spirit.

Park Primary Community School, in Robin Hood’s Walk, had been presented with the British Council’s International School Award.

The gong came with the backing of the Government’s Department for Children, Schools, and Families, which described it as ‘a major prize for excellence’ in terms of international relations.

At that time, 44 per cent of pupils at Park Primary Community School had English as a second language. The award meant the school was not just coping with the difficulties associated with this, but thriving.

To celebrate the award, the entire school – some 200 children – walked to the Boston Stump with members of staff for a special assembly. They were joined by parents, Deputy Mayor of Boston Coun Jerry Clare, and, from the British Council, international school award manager John Rolfe.