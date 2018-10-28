Ten years since ... Old Leake pupils join the Big Draw

Youngsters from The Giles School, in Old Leake, had been drawing inspiration from themselves to take part in a national art project 10 years ago.

The Big Draw had been organised by the Campaign for Drawing in a bid to get children from around the world producing their own art work based on a Who Am I theme over a 24-hour period.

Activities at The Giles School, a specialist in visual arts, included self portraits in wire, abstract self-portraits, and gingerbread men and women on a local landscape.