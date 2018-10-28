Ten years since ... Old Leake pupils join the Big Draw

The Giles School 10 years ago.
Youngsters from The Giles School, in Old Leake, had been drawing inspiration from themselves to take part in a national art project 10 years ago.

The Big Draw had been organised by the Campaign for Drawing in a bid to get children from around the world producing their own art work based on a Who Am I theme over a 24-hour period.

Activities at The Giles School, a specialist in visual arts, included self portraits in wire, abstract self-portraits, and gingerbread men and women on a local landscape.