Princess Anne visited St Botolph’s Church 10 years ago to launch its 700th annivesary programme.

A full calendar of events was planned to celebrate the building’s 700th year in 2009.

The Princess Royal, patron of the Restoration and Development Appeal, was making her third visit in three years to the church.

“It’s always a pleasure to return and see the progress being made,” she told the congregation inside the Stump.