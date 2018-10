A ceremony was held at Frithville Primary School 10 years to celebrate a host of improvements at the site,

This included a new suite of rooms named in honour of former governor Jim Lunn who gave 20 years’ service to the school.

Pictured with pupils, from left, are chairman of governors Steve Knox, headteacher Karen Taylor, Jim Lunn, Dave Brant, Derrick Parker, and county councillor Betty Harvey.