VIDEO: Ghostly activity caught on camera at Boston restaurant

Things have been going bump in the night at a popular restaurant near Boston - which has captured a ghostly mist and ‘orb’ activity on CCTV.

Both customers and staff at the Witham and Blues, in Langrick, have reportedly experienced strange goings-on centered around one area of the restaurant. These have included sightings of a ‘scary lady’, spirits walking around, and wine glasses moving on their own.

Witham and Blues restaurant in Langrick, Boston, where there have been reports of ghostly activity.

The original parts of the building date back to 1716 - having been a fishermen's pub for much of that time.

General manager Maddy Taylor, whose family own the American-themed restaurant, explained: “I had been in the building on my own and had just locked up and left, and my mum, who sometimes checks the CCTV for us, sent me a photo of what she had just seen appear on the screen after I had gone. It showed this weird white mist by our Empire Estate Building table.”

Maddy said this table has been the focus of other strange activity recently - with her own toddler daughter Luna having seen something ‘scary’ a few months back when the restaurant was closed.

“I was stood talking to one of our assistants and Luna ran ahead to go out the fire exit we use near that table, as we were getting ready to leave,” she said. “But all of a sudden she ran back, clung to my legs and said ‘mummy, there’s a scary lady’ - and pointed to near the fire exit, but there was no-one there. I kept reassuring her but she just kept pointing and saying ‘there’. She was petrified.”

The CCTV still showing a ghostly mist to the rear of the 'Empire' table (pictured right).

With an increase in ‘activity’, the family is keeping a closer eye on the CCTV out of hours. Footage taken at 2am on September 27 shows slow-moving ‘orbs’ floating around the table. A still image taken a few months earlier also captured a white mist near the fire exit behind the Empire table.

Maddy’s sister Victoria Burden lives above the restaurant, and told the Standard she and her husband often hear noises late at night,coming from downstairs.

“It normally sounds like a busy bar, but when we check the cameras it’s all dark and locked up,” she said.

“I like to think in general the building has a friendly feel, but more recently this area has been more ‘active’.”

Maddy added: “Friends of mine recently sat at that table, and after a while they asked me if this place was haunted. The husband said he had seen her wine glass move across the table on its own when her back was turned. She later joked that a ghost had tried to steal her prosecco.”

Another customer, who claimed she was a medium, told staff she could see numerous ghostly figures walking about the restaurant.

Maddy added: “We feel that any ghosts here must just be former drinkers from another time, and not out to hurt anybody as we’ve had nothing sinister happen.”

Have you had a paranormal experience? Email gemma.gadd@jpress.co.uk