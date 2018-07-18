Will it be gold for Boston In Bloom?

Children at a Boston school were among those going all-out to impress the judge who will decide if Boston gets another gold In Bloom medal later this year.

Peter Benham toured the town last week, but his decision will not be revealed until mid-September.

Hanse Flags: Lindsey McMarron and Alison Fairman explain the significance of the Boston Hanse Flags and banners.

He will decide if the colourful displays set up by the hard-working volunteers of the Boston in Bloom team, including those at Boston West Academy, are worth the town’s fourth gold medal.

And he was clearly impressed. He said: “You’re all winners.

“People are getting involved, everything is improving and everyone who lives in Boston, those who work here, spend leisure time here have a nice place to be.”

He praised volunteers and sponsors saying: “The council cannot do it all. There are real benefits in the way this brings people together.”

Judging.'

Boston Mayor, Coun Judith Skinner, agreed Boston in Bloom had improved the town for all and thanked everyone for all for the hard work they had done.

The judging route took in Victorian Cemetery, Central Park, Bargate and Memorial Gardens, Pescod Square and Strait Bargate, Market Place, St Botolph’s Church grounds, B&M green space, Beadsmans Lane at the side of the Guildhall and next-door Fydell House, Haven Bridge meadow, Freshney Way, off Welland Road, before ending up at Boston West Academy.

At the school, the judge had chance to look at the work the pupils have put in to their gardens, and in particular, the World War One Remembrance Garden they have set up. He said how impressed he was by both the behaviour and the knowledge of the pupils, describing them as great ambassadors.

The school also put on lunch for the party, and the event concluded with the presentation of Robert Lauberts environment and community award.

Memorial Gardens: Richard Barcley, committee member of the Boston Veterans Memorial Plaque Committee, shows the judge the recent improvement to the Memorial Gardens

Mr Benham said he had last visited in 2011, on an advisory tour before Boston first entered East Midlands in Bloom awards.

He told how he encouraged Ian Farmer, Boston Borough Council’s partnerships and sustainability manager, to get involved in the in-bloom movement... “But I didn’t tell him what hard work it would be,” he joked.

Coun Claire Rylott, the council’s portfolio holder for parks and open spaces, said so many voluntary groups were doing “fantastic things”.

“Without you we wouldn’t have such a wonderful market town to encourage visitors, businesses, tourism and people who live and work here.”

The Art Deco garden.

The culmination of the event at Boston West Academy saw the presentation of the annual Robert Lauberts award.

Alison Fairman, chairman of Boston in Bloom committee said this year the quality of nominations meant there had to also be a runners-up award.

Rachel Lauberts presented the award to Neville Dodd, a member of Witham East Placecheck Group, a founder member of Boston Big Local and Boston Greenscapers and other environmental groups.

She said Neville was passionate about horticulture, had a love of wildlife and “gives so much of himself to the betterment of Boston. He is kind, generous and works like a Trojan”.

Alison presented, with a big hug, the first-time runners-up award to Angela Evans. She said a weed was an insult to Angela, seeds she had nurtured were plants all over Boston and without her Fydell House garden would not be what it is.