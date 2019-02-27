£1.8m scheme to transform part of centre

A £1.8 million scheme to enhance part of Boston’s historic town centre is to be launched this spring.

The Boston Townscape Heritage Project will provide grant funding to help with conservation repairs and reinstatement of buildings within the scheme area.

The grants of 50 per cent for repairs and 85 per cent for reinstatement are available until July 2022.

The scheme area includes the eastern boundary of the Market Place, Dolphin Lane and Pump Square.

The project will be delivered through a partnership between Boston Council and the Heritage Trust of Lincolnshire, with funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

The project will build upon the momentum gained from recent heritage-led regeneration initiatives in the town, and will also work with local partners on activities relating to the Hanse League membership and Mayflower 2020.

During the development stage of the project all eligible properties were assessed by Anderson & Glenn Conservation Architects for repair needs and opportunities to reinstate architectural features to enhance these buildings.

Consultation with all owners of eligible properties was carried out and a detailed scheme plan has been prepared that sets out the properties that will be targeted within the scheme, including 14 buildings in the Market Place, on Dolphin Lane and in Pump Square.

Improvement to Dolphin Lane itself will also take place and the amenity area enhanced. There will also be a new art installation in this area, with residents and owners involved in its design.

An activity programme will take place, focusing on young people and helping them learn about their local heritage.

This will include:

• Establishing a Boston Townscape Heritage Youth Board to involve young people in decision making

• Heritage skills courses, including master classes in conservation skills for college vocational students

• Building recording training for young people by members of the Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology Building Recording

• And a possible annual medieval market to celebrate the Hanse league membership.