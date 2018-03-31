£10,000 grant to help host remembrance festival

The Parish of Boston has been given a £10,000 grant towards a remembrance project it hopes to hold later this year to commemorate 100 years since the First World War – including an event in which 1,918 candles will be lit.

The money was awarded to the organisation, which oversees St Botolphs’, St Thomas and St Christopher’s churches in the town, by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

It is the maximum grant a project can apply for from the £1million fund.

The ‘A Festival of Remembrance’ event will be held across two-weeks in October and November, culminating on Remembrance Sunday (November 11).

The events start with a preview concert on Sunday, October 28, and include workshops, a lunch of foods which were served to troops in the trenches, a number of recitals, and lectures.

On Saturday, November 10, a ‘Boston – Beacon of Peace’ event will see the parish light 1,918 candles.

It will focus on the experiences of people in Boston during the Great War through the creation of a portable exhibition to be displayed in St Botolph’s Church and toured to local schools and community groups.

Reverend Alyson Buxton, Team Rector of Boston, said “We are absolutely delighted to be able to honour the memories of those who were lost from the town of Boston in this way, and we are very grateful for Heritage Lottery Fund support”

The project hopes to enable local people in Boston to come together to share stories of their families, and to experience and explore the memories and heritage of the people who lived through the First World War.

A statement from the Parish said: “It will teach a new generation of children about the war, and encourage them to research how their own families experienced it.

“The portable exhibition willincludeitems that would have formed part of everyday life that can be touched and interacted with, to help people build a picture of what life was like, both for soldiers fighting the war and for those who stayed in Boston, experiencing some of the social changes that took place, including different roles for women.

“The aimis to ensure that the people of Boston come together to share their stories, to understand the sacrifices that were made, the lessons that were learned, and the transformative effect the Great War had on our society.

“We believe this project is particularly important in the present context,as we approach the centenary of the end of the war and it falls out of living memory, there is a danger that much of what was experienced and learned from the war may be lost, in particular the local stories and experiences.”

The hope is to provide a long-term exhibition.

The money has been raised by National Lottery players through HLF’s ‘First World War then and now’ programme.

So far £82million in HLF grants has been awarded to projects across the UK so they can mark and explore all aspects of First World War heritage that matters to them.