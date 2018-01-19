£18,000 in grants for local events

Grant money totalling £18,000 will be used to support and promote local events in Boston this year - thanks to the Big Local scheme.

A day of one-to-one appointments is being offered to discuss specific ideas for events and whether they could be eligible for funding.

The Local Event Grants Scheme is designed to support six small events up to a maximum of £1,500 each and two larger scale events with up to £4,500, between now and end of March 2019. It is again being administered by Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS) on behalf of Boston Big Local.

Boston Big Local has previously supported events including Boston Bike Night and Butterfly Hospice Trust’s Ugly Bug Marathon.

The one-to-one appointment slots to discuss ideas and applications is being held on Thursday, January 17, 11am-3.30pm, at The Len Medlock Voluntary Centre, St. George’s Road. Timeslots must be booked in advance via www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk. The deadline for applications is February 2.Final decisions on all applications for funding will rest with an independent panel made up of people living, working or volunteering in the Boston Big Local area.