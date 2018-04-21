£2k for charity – ‘spud’ you believe it?

Staff from a potato packing operation near Boston have raised more than £2,000 for good causes through a static bike challenge in the town centre.

Colleagues from the Albert Bartlett facility at Kirton Holme took part in the fundraiser in the Pescod Square Shopping Centre one day last month in aid of Sport Relief.

The team collected £2,040 in all for the cause, including about £250 on the day itself.

The effort was supported by the Princess Royal Sports Arena’s 1Life gym, which donated the static bikes for the event.