£500k reconfiguration planned for Pilgrim A&E

Plans for a £500,000 investment in Pilgrim Hospital’s Accident and Emergency department have been submitted to Boston Borough Council.

The two planning applications, submitted in December 2017 and January of this year, will look to providea an additional entrance to the department, a new corridor and four new consultation rooms.

The director of operations for United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, which runs Pilgrim Hospital, says this is part of a reconfiguration of the A&E department to provide ‘additional clinical space’.

He said: “As part of the changes we need to build a small extension which will enable us to relocate the office space for some of our consultants and this is what the latest planning application is referring to.

“All patients when they arrive at A&E will continue to be assessed and will be directed to the most suitable care and treatment.

“The changes will help us to free up the existing space for emergencies.”

The plans say the new GP offices will allow streaming of Emergency Department (A&E) patients and in the process relieve pressure on emergency services.

A design and access statement said: “This will address a requirement originating from central government and will allow the Emergency Department (A&E) to function more efficiently by reducing numbers passing through the service (since many patients attending the service have symptoms more appropriate for treatment by a GP).”

For the new extension containing a seminar room, administration office and fire escape corridor, another statement says: “This will address a requirement for such accommodation in an area where the existing A&E department is deficient.”

The news follows a period of crisis for the NHS which has seen Accident and Emergency departments which saw a number of planned operations cancelled at the beginning of January.

Despite the news, Mr Evans said advice given out during the worst of the pressure would still stand.

He said: “I would like to take this opportunity to remind people that if they come to A&E and it is not an emergency they may have a long wait as we will prioritise the sickest patients.

“Our advice is please consider if you could be helped by visiting your local pharmacy, by contacting your GP, or visiting an urgent care centre.

“If you do become unwell and need medical help fast but it’s not a 999 emergency, call NHS 111 for clinical advice, assessment and for direction to the most appropriate services for treatment.”

The plans will go before Boston Borough Council for approval.