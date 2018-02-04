£5k is crowdfunded for Old King’s Head

The community of Kirton and surrounding areas showed their support for a campaign to save the Old King’s Head pub - by raising £5,226.

Heritage Lincolnshire set up the crowdfunding campaign as a way for the community to engage with the history on their doorstep.

The project to renovate the building and turn it into a community cafe, shop and B&B, is set to cost £2.8m. The charity has applied to the Heritage Lottery Fund for a major grant of just under £2million, and hopes to announce their decision shortly.

The Heritage Lincolnshire team, including several local volunteers, hosted five different events in Kirton recently - including a murder mystery event and a festival of food.

Liz Bates, chief executive officer of Heritage Lincolnshire, said: “It has been really exciting for us and the campaign has helped to raise the profile of our project hugely.

“This crowdfunding campaign is our most successful individual giving campaign to date and we have learned lots of really valuable lessons about how to develop this in the future. We are so grateful to the community.”

Repairs are expected to begin in the Spring. You can still donate to the campaign via heritagelincolnshire.org/okh.