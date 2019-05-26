£65,000 resurfacing work planned for roads around Boston Bus Station

Roads around Boston Bus station are to be resurfaced next month.

Repairs will be carried out on sections of Rosegarth Street, James Street, St Georges Road and Bond Street as part of the £65,000 project.

It is due to begin on the evening of Monday 17 June and is expected to be completed on the night of Saturday 22 June, subject to favourable weather.

To minimise disruption, the repairs will only be carried out overnight from 8pm to 6am, with the roads unaffected during the daytime.

To allow the work to take place safely, road closures will be put in place each evening, with traffic diverted via Queens Street and High Street.

Cllr Richard Davies, Lincolnshire County Council's executive member for highways, said: “The roads around the bus station are nearing the end of their life and need to be replaced.

“We’ve decided to only work at night to minimise the disruption caused to motorists and those using the buses.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and would advise people to use an alternative route when travelling in the area at night.”