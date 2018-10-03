£95,000 of migration fund cash to be used in revamp of Boston gym

A £95,000 revamp to make a Boston gym fit for the future is being funded by cash given from a central Government Controlling Migration fund.

The money is being used in a major refurbishment and expansion of Boston’s Geoff Moulder Leisure complex.

Computer images show what the refurbished gym will look like

Boston Borough Council was awarded a £1.39 million grant from the Government's Controlling Migration Fund, following a bid by the council and partners, backed in Westminster by MP Matt Warman.

The funding is intended to be used to promote community cohesion, in partnership with various local charities and organisations, including

The work will see the main gym renovated and extended with additional cardio-vascular, resistance equipment and free weights along with a bespoke XCUBE functional rig.

During the works there will be a reduced service with limited access to cardio, resistance machines and free weights in the main studio and some fitness classes which will take place in the training pool activity room.

The gym will close at 9pm on Thursday, October 11 and access to the health area will be from the leisure pool entrance.

No access will be available to the gym changing rooms. Changing facilities and lockers are available in the leisure pool.

A temporary gym will be available in the main studio from October 13, until Thursday, October 25. There will be no gym available from Friday, October 26, and the new gym will open on Monday, October 29, at 7am.

The changes will also see the loss of the Shapers ladies-only area will not be available from Friday, October 12, which is to become a lounge with a new hot drinks machine

The funding was awarded to Boston Council in recognition of the impact migration has had locally, council leader Cllr Michael Cooper said when it was announced last year.

“Our partnership will focus on doing things that our residents have told us are important to them,” he said.

“We will use the funding to bring people together in various ways including through sport, events and making the most of our physical assets such as St Botolph's Church.

“We will extend the availability of advice services, enforcement capacity, community leadership and volunteering opportunities and, importantly, we will support the development of English language skills to support people communicate effectively with public services to help save time and money and increase efficiency and effectiveness."

Temporary gym and health area opening hours while the work is going on are as follows:

Gym (main studio) - Access from the outside fire exit (signposted); Monday to Thursday, 7am to 9pm; Friday, 7am to 8pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 4pm.

Health area (sauna, steam room, spa pool) – access via leisure pool with membership card/wrist band:Monday to Thursday, 7.30am to 4pm and 5.30pm to 9pm; Friday, 7.30am to 4pm and 5.30pm and 8pm Saturday; 10am to 4pm; Sunday, 8am to 4pm

For fitness classes please see revised fitness class timetable dated Friday, October 12 to Sunday, October 28.