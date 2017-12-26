A Christmas cheer for best dressed shops

The winners of Boston Borough Council’s best-dressed Christmas shop windows 2017 competition have been announced.

The authority’s town centre portfolio holder Coun Paul Skinner visited each of the winners on Monday to present the prizes to the winners.

Boston Borough Council's Christmas Shop Window winners

They were: Blackfriars Theatre ( the charity category), Sleep Shop (the local/independent category) and Specsavers (the multiple/chain section).

A spokesman said: “The judges had a difficult task and were impressed with the standard and quality of all entrants and it was very nice to see some new entrants this year. “

In second and third places were:

Charity - Centrepoint and Barnados.

Local/Independent - New Horizons and Oldrids third.

Multiple/Chain - Pandoras and Nationwide Building Society.

The windows were judged by Coun Skinner, Dylan Taylor, chairman of Christmas in Boston, and Polly Wilkinson, the council’s museum officer.