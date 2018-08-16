A-LEVELS: Star students at Skegness Grammar aiming to help others and sort government

A student at Skegness Grammar School is heading to the University of Oxford, with many others set to join

Russell Group universities after receiving their A level grades today.

After many months of hard work in the lead up to their examinations, students at the David Ross Education Trust school, have today marked the first steps on their journey to university, full-time employment and beyond.

Bradley Walker, head of Government and Politics Laura Harvey, and Thomas Tuplin at Skegness Grammar School.

Lucy Matsagoura has achieved her dream of studying Experimental Psychology at the University of Oxford, after sweeping the board with two A*s in French and Maths, an A in Biology and a B in Chemistry.

It has been an incredible year for Lucy who appeared on the BBC Politics Show in late July, where she shared her experiences of life as a student at Skegness Grammar School and discussed her move to Lincolnshire from Brussels two

years ago.

Lucy, who moved to Skegness two years ago from Brussels, said: “I’m very shocked - the exams were incredibly stressful and I really thought I’d done worse than I did.

Celebrating their A levels at Skegness Grammar School are (from left) Bradley Walker, Alexandra Massey, Lucy Matsagoura, Kenzie Mills and Daniel Catling.

“But I’m really excited to be going to Oxford to study psychology. I’ve always been fascinated by human behaviour and why people do things. Eventually I want to be able to help people.”

One area where there have been marked successes is Government and Politics. Thomas Tuplin, 18, of Friskney, has a place at UEA after achieving a A, B and C in History, Government and Politics and Economics. He is planning to stand in next year’s District Council elections and said: “In 10 to 20 years time I’ll probably have children of my own and i want to make sure they have opportunities in the coming years.”

Bradley Walker, House Captain of Magdalen at Skegness Grammar School, was also celebrating after achieving an A* in Government and Politics and two As in History and Religious Studies. Bradley will now read Politics & International Relations at the

University of Nottingham. He said: “I am extremely proud of the grades I have received and really looking forward to studying in Nottingham and seeing where my studies take me”.

Head of Government and Politics Laura Harvey said she was delighted with the results - with 100 percent of students achieving A* to C. She said: “We’ve had a real mixed bag of students - some Brexiteers and others left wing - which has made some very good debates.

“Some have taken history too and it’s pleasing to see how interested they are in politics and the country’s future.”

Among the other successes, Deputy Head Girl, Alexandra Massey, will now read Economics at the University of Leeds after securing an impressive two A*s in Economics and Religious Studies and an A in History. She said: “I have wanted to go to Leeds ever since starting my GCSEs, so I am

very pleased that I have got a place there. I am looking forward to starting in September and achieving above the required grades has made my day”.

Daniel Catling, who has never missed a day at secondary school, achieved two A*s in English Literature and Sociology, and a B grade in Psychology. Daniel will now study Criminology at the University of Leicester. He said: “I can’t thank the staff at SGS

enough. I thoroughly enjoyed my studies at SGS. I am excited to study Criminology and I look forward to a career linked to this”. Tom Wardell, Head of Sixth Form at Skegness Grammar School, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with all of these students, and the results reflect their efforts throughout their two years of academic study. I am incredibly proud of their achievements and would like to wish them all the best for their individual futures.”

Heather Scott, Principal at Skegness Grammar School, said: “I would like to congratulate our students on their superb academic performances.

“Each one of our students have worked hard to achieve their personal best and I am delighted that so many of them will now go on to the UK’s most prestigious universities.

From reading Experimental Psychology at Oxford to studying Politics and International Relations at the University of Nottingham, the future is set to be bright for every one of them.

“At Skegness Grammar School, we pride ourselves on academic excellence and ambition, offering an exceptional all-round education for our students. It is wonderful to see so many happy faces here today, and we believe that they will all go on to achieve

their dreams.”

Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive Officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “Our mission is to broaden the horizons of young people through a world-class education. Today is the next step in our students’ exciting journeys and we know they will continue

to go from strength to strength at university and in the workplace. They are outstanding young people who our communities can be proud of.

“We wish all of our leavers the very best for the future and look forward to welcoming them back to inspire our next generation Sixth Form students.”

