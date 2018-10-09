A lucky escape: Teenager rescues orphaned kittens from roof space

Two orphaned kittens have been given a second chance at life after a local teenager rescued them in the nick of time.

Kadir ‘Kadz’ Gunduz said he was passing a derelict roadside warehouse near Boston with two friends last Monday when he heard some ‘squeaking’.

Kadz reunited with one of the kittens he rescued. Photos by David Dawson.

The lads investigated and realised the noise was the sounds of kittens crying.

Kadz, 19, explained: “I heard this kitten squeaking and was like, ‘yo boys, I think there’s a kitten trapped in the roof’. We got in and looked around to try and get closer to the noise. I had to punch a hole in the ceiling and stuck my head in the gap.

“There were two black kittens there, but one wasn’t moving. I thought it was dead at first but then it moved, but it was very weak.”

The teenager said they found an adult black cat laying dead on the floor, which they believe was the mother.

Sasha Addison hand feeding one of the rescued kittens.

They rushed the kittens to Asda to pick up some kitten milk to feed them.

The cats are now being looked after around the clock by family friend Sasha Addison in Boston, who is waking every two hours through the night to feed them.

“The weak one has developed a lot since we found her - she’s jumping about all over the place now,” said Kadz who added it felt ‘amazing’ to have rescued the two animals.

Mum-of-two Sasha has named the kittens ‘Stormi ‘ and ‘Luna’.

Kitten saviours Kadz Gunduz and Sasha Addison with the kittens Stormi and Luna.

She said: “The kittens are amazing, and feed really quickly. Both are now wide-eyed and fluffy. They are walking pretty sturdily and their eye fog has cleared. I’m super proud of how far they have come.”

Kadz added: “They look so well and strong now.”