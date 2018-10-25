A rush of mud in aid of animal charity

Staff at a baked dog food company based near Boston have raised hundreds of pounds for animal welfare by taking on a dog-friendly, mud-strewn obstacle course.

Colleagues from Laughing Dog, in Old Leake, recently faced the might of Battersea’s Muddy Dog Challenge.

The team before they faced the Battersea fundraiser.

The event is held at six different locations around the UK every year to raise funds for the dog and cat charity, Battersea.

Participants can enter as a dog-and-human duo or go solo over obstacle courses of 2.5k or 5k.

The team from Laughing Dog raised more than £900 when they took on the 5k challenge last Saturday.

Kate Tarrant, marketing manager at the business, which is part of Fold Hill Foods Ltd, said: “We support as many charities as we can, so were delighted to be able to join Battersea’s Muddy Dog Challenge this year.

“As a team we worked hard to raise money and train for the race, although I think the amount of mud involved on the day certainly caught us all by surprise!

“Despite losing a few pairs of trainers on the way round, the entire team (and our four-legged friends) had lots of fun and made it safely across the finishing line.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the bakery team – the funds raised will pay for a dog kennel for over a month.”

It costs Battersea £40,000 a day to run all three of its sites, at London, Old Windsor, in Berkshire, and Brands Hatch, in Kent.

The charity cares for more than 7,000 animals a year.

For more on its work, visit www.battersea.org.uk