Abandoned three day old kittens rescued in the nick of time by Boston groundsman

A Boston Council groundsman saved the lives of five very tiny kittens after they were found in a park litter bin

Council worker Matt Sampson spotted the kittens quickly rescued them.

They were all still alive, despite their age and the fact they had been abandoned, and were taken to a local cattery.

The kittens are believed to have been about three days old when they were rescued.

The Wainfleet Bank cattery will now feed and care for the kittens until they are old enough to be re-homed.

All are said to be doing well and are being fed hourly by the owner of the cattery.