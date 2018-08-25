Action plan to heal the ‘scars of abuse’

A new project tackling the problem of domestic abuse is about to be launched by the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones.

Mr Jones says he has been aware of the pressures facing officers called to deal with such incidents.

Domestic abuse is a horrible crime that creates deep scars in our communities and we must do everything we can to recognise it early, deal with it quickly, and prevent re-offending Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones

In the PCC’s Community Safety, Policing and Criminal Justice Plan for Lincolnshire, launched in April, he committed to “work with partners to maintain an integrated approach to preventing and reducing domestic abuse”.

The new project will aim to support communities, friends and families to identify perpetrators, so agencies can intervene at an early stage.

It will consist of a team of three people and a manager, and provide training for professionals – such as police officers, social workers and teachers – to recognise and respond safely when they come into contact with offenders.

The project follows a Police Transformation Fund bid submitted, in November 2017, jointly by OPCC Lincolnshire & Lincolnshire Police, OPCC Sussex, Women’s Aid Federation England (WAFE) and the charity Respect, with the support of local authorities including Lincolnshire County Council, Brighton and Hove City Council and East Sussex County Council.

The funding will also pay for specialist one-to-one services to help change abusers behaviour, particularly those who have not yet been convicted of a crime, or are high risk of causing serious harm.

Mr Jones said: “This Home Office funding is testament to the commitment and innovative thinking that we are fostering here in Lincolnshire.

“Domestic abuse is a horrible crime that creates deep scars in our communities and we must do everything we can to recognise it early, deal with it quickly, and prevent re-offending.

“This project aims to do just that, and I’m delighted that Lincolnshire’s project has received the backing it deserves.”