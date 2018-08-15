Advice for A-level students ahead of results day

A-level results day can be a nerve-racking experience for students waiting for their results – but Lincolnshire County Council’s message is don’t panic, there’s plenty of advice and help out there for you.

Many students will of course be looking forward to the university or college of their choice when they get their results tomorrow (Thursday August 16), but others may need to change their plans.

For anyone whose results were not as good as they hoped, talk to your school or college and see what they recommend. It might be best to contact your chosen universities and see if they will still accept you on the course for which you have an offer.

If they are unable to offer you a place and you still want to go to university then you will need to use clearing. Go to www.ucas.com, where you will find all the information you need to help you through this process.

Don’t forget that as well as university you can also consider apprenticeships and traineeships. Information can be found at www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship.

There is a wealth of information available from the National Careers Service, which also provides a telephone helpline if you need to find out more about the options. Go to nationalcareersservice.direct.gov.uk.